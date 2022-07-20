Hereâ€™s How You Can Generate UPI Payment Link: A Guide Nowadays, more and more businesses understand the virtue of enabling online sales by going digital. Therefore, it is a crucial time to reflect on making your customerâ€™s online purchasing experience...

Netizens slam US lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio for posing as ‘handcuffed’ over abortion protests WASHINGTON: A viral video of the arrest of US lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez along with other Democratic members of Congress showing that they were handcuffed during an abortion rights...

Netflix to launch cheaper, ad-supported plan soon WASHINGTON: Variety has reported that Netflix is hoping to attract a new group of price-conscious customers and turn around its sliding membership numbers with a new ad-supported streaming bundle scheduled...

Check out what Anupam Kher has to say about R Madhavan’s Rocketry MUMBAI: R Madhavan is busy basking in the glory of his directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ as the film continues to entertain audiences. ‘Rocketry’ continues to have a decent...

5-year-old kid leaves Big B astonished; see why MUMBAI: Actor Amitabh Bachchan shares a lot of interesting stories in his personal blog. He narrates honest encounters, fun interactions and life lessons on his blogs and his fans eagerly...

PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent bound for CWG today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Wednesday through video conferencing. The interaction by the Prime Minister...

Lucknow Airport: One held with airguns worth Rs 20 lakh LUCKNOW: The Customs sleuths have arrested a passenger who had flown in from Dubai and seized air guns, telescopic sights and arms accessories worth Rs. 20,54,000 at Chaudhary Charan Singh...

India cuts windfall tax on crude oil NEW DELHI: The central government on Wednesday cut the windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 17,000 per tonne from earlier Rs 23,250 per tonne. This move comes amid the...

Ranil Wickremesinghe wins Presidential polls in Sri Lanka, succeeds Gotabaya Rajapaksa COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe won the Presidential election on Wednesday amid the ongoing economic turmoil in the island nation. Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the new President...

5 Most Beneficial Online Casino Strategies That Work Online casinos have evolved significantly over the past few years, with new brands and features constantly emerging. With all of this evolution, it can be hard to find strategies that...

How Technology Is Changing How We Play Sports Not long ago, sports training involved large amounts of paperwork from trainers and athletes. Trainers tracked an athlete’s performance and nutrition using charts, videos, and graphs to monitor progression and...

Imran Khan’s foreign conspiracy allegations ‘very disturbing’: US Official ISLAMABAD: A top US State Department official said that the foreign conspiracy allegations by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan were “very disturbing” and asserted that there is no truth...

Four killed after small planes collide mid-air in US Nevada WASHINGTON: Four people were killed after the small planes they were travelling on collided in mid-air around noon at North Las Vegas Airport in the US state of Nevada. “At this...

Indian cricket fraternity praises Rishabh Pant on his match-winning ton against England MANCHESTER: Following wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s match-winning knock, many Indian cricketers took to social media to heap praises on the heroics of the star batter in Manchester. Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 125*...

Priyanka Chopra turns a year older: 8 times she made India proud MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars in the country. Over the past few years, she has represented India on the global platform and has carved her own...

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick set ‘Fit Couple’ goals in latest photo LONDON: ‘Hossana’ fame Amy Jackson has been in news for dating ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick. The two recently made their relationship official and have ever since been a constant...

Rahul Khanna’s almost nude photo sets Internet on fire MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Khanna is known to post hot pictures of himself on Instagram. Well, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor agree too! In last week’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ episode, Janhvi...

Check out Jennifer Lopez in stunning bridal outfit WASHINGTON: Jennifer Lopez recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck and although the 52-year-old actor hasn’t posted any pictures of her Vegas wedding, renowned Hair stylist Chris Appletown who is...

US military assistance irks Beijing amid its quest to dominate Taiwan BEIJING: Amid the excessive ongoing military exercises by China in the South China Sea and its growing quest to dominate Taiwan, the US State Department has approved military-technical assistance to...