India demands accountability of sponsors of terror in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: India has called the terror attacks against innocent civilians, including women and children in Afghanistan “crimes against humanity” and sought accountability of the perpetrators and sponsors terrorism.

In a formal condemnation issued by the Ministry of External Affairs late on Tuesday, the government called the terror attacks on the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital maternity ward, funeral in Nangarhar province and the Army check post in Laghman province, barbaric.

“Such reprehensible attacks, including on mothers, newly born children, nurses and mourning families are appalling and constitute crimes against humanity,” the government said.

There can be no justification for such continued acts of terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government said adding that “the perpetrators of such heinous acts and their sponsors and supporters should be held accountable and brought to justice.”

The government called for an immediate cessation of terrorism in Afghanistan in strong words, saying that terrorists should be forced to evict “safe havens and sanctuaries that have abetted terrorism in the region for decades and caused immense miseries to untold number of people in the region.”

Extending its condolences to the families of the deceased and its wishes of speedy recovery to those injured, the government said, India stands in solidarity with the people, government and security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts to bring peace and stability to the nation.

The holy month of Ramzan should be a period of fasting, prayer and reflection, the government advised the violent groups in Afghanistan, urging them to cooperate with the humanitarian situation arising from the spread of coronavirus.

