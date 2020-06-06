India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India demands China to remove its troops, structures from Pangong Lake

India demands China to remove its troops, structures from Pangong Lake
June 06
15:51 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India and China military top brass began talks on Saturday to resolve the stand-off situation in Eastern Ladakh region and de-escalation of forces across the Line of Actual Control. The meeting is being held in Moldo on the Chinese side opposite Chushul.

Indian military delegation is headed by the commander of Leh-based 14 Corp Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and the Chinese are led by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region.

Both countries are engaging in dialogue to resolve the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh region, particularly at north bank of Pangong Tso where the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has attempted to change status quo.

They attempted to change the status quo by putting up shelters and setting up a camp in areas that were under Indian control so far. Before this, talks between major general-rank officers between two countries took place on June 2 that remained “inconclusive”.

The Chinese troops in large numbers have been camping at Finger 4 area of the Pangong Lake. India also matched these numbers in deployment there. The Pangong Lake is divided into 8 fingers. The mountainous spurs jutting out into the lake are referred to as fingers. So far India has been controlling fingers 1 to 4 and China controls the area between 5 and 8.

There is an Indian post near Finger 4. However, India claims the entire stretch till Finger 8. The area between Finger 4 and 8 has been a matter of dispute and has often witnessed confrontations.

The clash took place at Pangong Lake on May 5, leaving several from both sides wounded. Sources further pointed out that the standoff was not a spontaneous reaction to India’s road construction in Ladakh. Unusual activities were first noticed in few weeks before that clash.

The current standoff in Ladakh is not the usual patrolling faceoff but part of the new combative strategy that was rolled out by China after Doklam.

In 2017, there was a 73-day stand-off between India and China. The standoff was at the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction Doklam. China’s road construction in Bhutanese territory was seen as an attempt to change the status quo by India and finally the road work had to be stopped.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India demands #China to remove its troops, structures from ... - https://t.co/UjkiGQDOz5 Get your news featured uâ€¦ https://t.co/kzfe8kzlJc
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:22 am

    'US playing into #China's hands by exiting international orgs' - https://t.co/ZRkHAuFK7e Get your news featured usâ€¦ https://t.co/e1rUzkoLw3
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:17 am

    COVID-19 recovery rate in #India stands at 48.20% - https://t.co/YwMT1kltEP Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/BFj8WwWpun
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:14 am

    More COVID-19 cases in #India, China ... - https://t.co/t8QaCMYTPk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJPâ€¦ https://t.co/DhH4lZwXpg
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:12 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.