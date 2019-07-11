India dismisses Al Qaeda threat on Kashmir

India Post News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after a video emerged showing Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahari appealing to “mujahideen” in Kashmir to inflict “unrelenting” blows on the Indian Army, India Thursday dismissed this saying Indian security forces are fully capable of protecting the country.

Stating that he did not want to dignify what the Al Qaeda terrorist said, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in his weekly media briefing here, said: “We keep hearing such threats time and again. I don’t think we should take these seriously.”

Kumar said that the Al Qaeda is a UN proscribed organization and its leader is a UN-designated terrorist

“Our security forces have the full capability to tackle such threats and will not be cowed down,” he said.

The video, posted on ‘As-Sahab’ channel, an in-house production of Al Qaeda used to relay the organization’s views to the world, also asked the terrorists “to establish stronger channels of communication with their Muslim brethren all over the world”.

Zawahiri hails from Egypt and the US has announced a reward of $25 million for information leading to his arrest or death.

The Al Qaeda chief also warned the terrorists not to fall into the trap of Pakistan, which he termed as a puppet of the US

