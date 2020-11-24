India Post News Paper

India, EU can help shape global outcomes together, says Jaishankar

November 24
10:29 2020
NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India and Europe’s ability to work together can help shape global outcomes, adding that the partnership could create fairer globalisation and more effective multilateralism.

The external affairs minister called Europe a natural partner when it comes to best practices for an India that is focussed on “deep reforms and profound transformation”.
“For an India which is focused on deep reforms and profound transformation, Europe is a natural partner when it comes to resources, technology or best practices. Europeans need to appreciate the scale of this change and the opportunities that emerge from it,” Jaishankar said at the India-Europe Strategy Group meeting virtually.

“My focus is on the larger relevance of the India-EU partnership for the world. We are each political and economical poles in an increasingly multipolar world. Our ability to work together can help shape global outcomes,”

Jaishankar pointed out that India-EU cooperation can take many forms and “unfold in many ways”. “We can make a big difference in vaccine production and renewable energy. We can harmonise our developmental partnerships from Africa to CARICOM and the Pacific Islands. We can influence the creation of fairer globalisation and more effective multilateralism,” he said.

The India-EU partnership could help create a greener, human-centric, and cooperative world, he said further. (ANI)

