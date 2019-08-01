India evaluating Pakistan’s offer of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

India Post News Service

NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry said Thursday that it is evaluating an offer from Pakistan to provide consular access August 2 to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national whose death sentence on espionage charges by a military court in Pakistan was stayed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this month.

“We have received a proposal from Pakistan,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a media briefing here.

“We are at this point of time evaluating in the light of the judgment of the International Court of justice,” Kumar said.

“We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels.”

Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, was allegedly arrested in Balochistan in March 2016 on charges of being a spy. A military court sentenced him to death on April 2017.

In May 2017, India moved the ICJ saying Pakistan violated provisions of the 1963 Vienna Convention by repeatedly denying consular access to Jadhav.

On July 17, a 16-judge international panel of the ICJ, ruling 15-1 in favor of India, stayed the execution of Jadhav and ordered Pakistan to give India consular access to him.

