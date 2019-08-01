Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

India evaluating Pak’s proposal of facilitating consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

August 01
16:40 2019
NEW DELHI: India is evaluating Pakistan’s proposal of facilitating consular access to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav in the light of the recent verdict by the International Court of Justice, the External Affairs Ministry Thursday said.

Pakistan has sent a proposal to India for facilitating consular access to Jadhav.
“We will reply to Pakistan through diplomatic channels,” the ministry’s spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
Last month, the ICJ, in its ruling in the case, directed Pakistan to provide full consular access to Jadhav. PTI

