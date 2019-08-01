India evaluating Pak’s proposal of facilitating consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

India evaluating Pakistan’s offer of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav India Post News Service NEW DELHI: The External Affairs Ministry said Thursday that it is evaluating an offer from Pakistan to provide consular access August 2 to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the...

US F-16 support deal with Pakistan: India concerned India Post News Service NEW DELHI: After the US approved a support deal for the F-16 fighter with Pakistan last month, India has expressed its concerns to Washington over this,...

Indian national arrested for ‘spying’, claims Pakistan police LAHORE: Police in Pakistan’s Punjab province claimed to have arrested an “Indian spy” in the town of Dera Ghazi Khan. Quoting police, local media reported that they arrested an Indian...

Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign Office ISLAMABAD: Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan, will be granted consular access by Friday, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Thursday. Jadhav, 49, a...

Pompeo says US not asking ASEAN allies to ‘choose’ on China BANGKOK: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted Thursday that Washington was not asking Southeast Asian nations to “choose” between his country and rival power China, as he trailed a...

Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties with Thai, New Zealand, EU and Japanese counterparts BANGKOK: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a series of bilateral meetings here with his counterparts from Thailand, New Zealand, Japan and the European Union during which he...

China says has begun purchase of more US farm goods BEIJING: China said on Thursday that it had begun purchasing more US farm goods after the two economic giants restarted thorny trade talks with face-to-face negotiations in Shanghai this week....

Iran president: US sanctions on foreign minister ‘childish’ TEHRAN: Iran’s president lambasted new US sanctions by the Trump administration targeting the country’s foreign minister, describing the move on Thursday as “childish” and a barrier to diplomacy. Hassan Rouhani’s...