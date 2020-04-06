India expresses interest to host Asian Cup 2027

KOLKATA: India has submitted its expression of interest to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2027, All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said. “We have submitted the expression of interest to AFC (Asian Football Confederation),” Das told IANS.

It will be the first time India will host the continental event if the interest sees the light of the day. The AFC had extended the deadline to lodge expression of interest by three months from March 31 to June 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia is the other nation that has publicly expressed its interest to launch a bid for 2027 Asian Cup. India have also been awarded hosting rights for the 2022 Women’s AFC Asian Cup in 2022.

Previously, India have hosted the Men’s U-17 World Cup and were slated to host the Women’s U-17 World Cup in November. But it got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments