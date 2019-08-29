Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

India for peace and stability in South China Sea

August 29
21:54 2019
India Post News Service

NEW DELHI: India Thursday called for peace and stability in the South China Sea as it is a “part of the global commons” following reports of renewed Chinese incursions in the region. “The South China Sea is part of the global commons,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in his weekly media briefing here. 

“India, therefore, has an abiding interest in the peace and stability in the region,” Kumar said. ‘

He said India firmly stood “for the freedom of navigation and over-flight, and unimpeded lawful commerce, in the international waters, in accordance with international laws, notably UNCLOS (UN Convention for the Law of the Sea).”  “India believes that any differences must be resolved peacefully by respecting the legal and diplomatic processes, and without resorting to threat or use of force”.

Media reported that Vietnamese ships have closely tracked Chinese vessels operating within Vietnam’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), in the latest confrontation between the two countries.

Vietnam is a key partner of India in Southeast Asia and the bilateral relationship was elevated to that of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in 2016. India is also part of a quad, also comprising the US, Japan, and Australia, that is working for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, a region that stretches from the east coast of Japan to the east coast of Africa.

 

 

