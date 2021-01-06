India Post News Paper

India, France to hold annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7

India, France to hold annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7
January 06
17:37 2021
NEW DELHI: India and France will hold their annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7 here with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, leading the Indian delegation and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, leading the French delegation.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), “India and France will hold their annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7 in New Delhi. Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor will lead the Indian delegation while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President.”
The MEA further said the two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues.

During the meeting, Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries, the MEA added. The last edition of the strategic dialogue was held last year in February in Paris. (ANI)

 

 

