India-funded science block of Bangladesh college inaugurated

DHAKA: The new science block of the Alipur Rahmania College in Bangladesh’s Chattogram – constructed under the India-funded High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) scheme at a cost of 51.43 lakh takas, has been virtually inaugurated by Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das.

The minister and the Indian envoy jointly inaugurated the building of the school located in Hathazari Upazila of Chattogram, through video conference from their respective residences here on Thursday, while the function was conducted by Indian Assistant High Commissioner in Chattogram, Anindyo Banerjee with local lawmaker Anisul Islam Mahmud as special guest.

In her speech, Das stressed India’s engagement in spreading education in Bangladesh and said such cooperation will be continued in the future.

“Besides interaction at the government level, India is also undertaking various capacity building projects covering social and human development aspects which are of direct benefit to local communities in Bangladesh, through the High Impact Community Development Project.”

Under the HICDP, India extends support to building projects in various sectors such as education, IT, health, restoration of museums, cultural and heritage structures, disaster management, and urban development.

Thanking the Indian government for taking such initiatives earlier also, the Information Minister said: “The relationship between India and Bangladesh is genuine and historic. In many states, including the neighboring states of West Bengal and other states of India, we speak the same language, we hear the chirping of the same birds, we are born and raised in the same river basin. The Indian government has continued to play a role in the economic development of Bangladesh since independence.”

Lauding the Indian government’s role in Bangladesh’s economic uplift, he said bilateral trade relations have reached a new high through India sending products to its northeastern states, using the roads of Bangladesh after unloading containers from ships at Chattogram Port.

He said the development of a country is not sustainable without the development of neighboring countries and this has been realised by the leaders of Bangladesh and India.

He also said construction of this building will benefit students, as well as the entire village, as per a statement of the Indian High Commission.

Local MP Anisul Islam Mahmud said: “We hope that this kind of cooperation from India will continue in the future. On behalf of the people of Hathazari, I would like to thank the Indian government.”

Apart from the construction of the science building, a sum of 7 lakh takas has also been allocated for computers and other educational materials.

The construction of the building, whose foundation stone was laid by then Assistant High Commissioner of India in Chittagong, Somnath Haldar on July 26, 2017, was completed in January but the inauguration programmme was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, the Indian mission said.

