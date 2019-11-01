Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India, Germany to intensify cooperation in combating terror: Modi

India, Germany to intensify cooperation in combating terror: Modi
November 01
16:25 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India and Germany have resolved to intensify bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with the threats of terrorism and extremism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday after holding wide-raging talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

After the two leaders co-chaired the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations, India and Germany signed five joint declarations of intent and inked 17 pacts in fields such as space, civil aviation, maritime technology, medicine and education.

“We have vowed to build ‘new India’ by 2022 and expertise of technological, economic powerhouses like Germany will be useful for it,” Modi said in his press statement after the meeting.

“We have resolved to intensify bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with terrorism and extremism,” he added.

India and Germany will continue cooperation to expedite reforms in UN Security Council, Modi said.

He said that India has invited Germany to take advantage of opportunities in defence production in the defence corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu.

“We have decided to tap cooperation possibilities in e-mobility, smart cities, cleaning of rivers and environmental protection,” Modi said.

Merkel said agreements signed between Germany and India prove that ties are marching ahead in the areas of new and advanced technology. Areas of 5G and artificial intelligence are a challenge and it is important to work on them together, she said.

“We will be happy to engage in big infrastructure projects which India is envisaging,” Merkel said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

India, Germany to intensify cooperation in combating terror: Modi - https://t.co/M4NH2Zv8yP Get your news featured… https://t.co/0ZWXPIb5FP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 1, 2019, 10:55 am

India and #Germany sign 17 MoUs, five joint declarations of intent exchanged - https://t.co/90yIdfJ2qp Get your ne… https://t.co/BWCepIhZEs
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 1, 2019, 10:53 am

Pakistanis feel #Inflation, not #Kashmir, is biggest problem facing them: Survey - https://t.co/lBsEVF0DuZ Get you… https://t.co/8PQzsb706V
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 1, 2019, 10:51 am

#China warns it won't tolerate dissent in Hong Kong - https://t.co/K9Z2jqo0PE Get your news featured use… https://t.co/j2YNyqIhL5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 1, 2019, 10:49 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.