India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India gets 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

India gets 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
July 17
10:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Indian government said on Thursday that its officials in Islamabad have met Kulbhushan Jadhav after they were assured “unimpeded and unconditional consular access” to the former naval officer, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court for his alleged involvement in espionage activities in 2016.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “India has been requesting for an unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav. On the basis of assurances provided, our officials have proceeded for the meeting today.”

However, the government said it will assess the situation after the consular officials return and provide a report from Islamabad. Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said that it provided second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at India’s request.

First consular access under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR) 1963 was provided by Pakistan on September 2, last year. The mother and wife of Jadhav were allowed to meet him on December 25, 2017.

The Pakistan government on Thursday claimed, “Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav at 3 p.m.”

The statement said that Jadhav is in Pakistan’s custody following his arrest from Balochistan “in a counter-intelligence operation on March 3, 2016”.

The Pakistan Army has alleged that Jadhav is an Indian spy, involved in violent activities in Pakistan. In April 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court. However, a month later in 2017, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the hanging of Jadhav. Last year, the ICJ directed Pakistan to allow consular access and effectively review the death sentence but rejected India’s appeal for Jadhav’s release.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said that it remains committed to fully implementing the ICJ’s judgment of July 17, 2019. “It is hoped that India will cooperate with the Pakistan court in giving full effect to the said judgement,” the statement said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Children under 12 stuck in India, unable to fly alone to UAE - https://t.co/y2aOQVR9Wu Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ghAgArjnQx
    h J R

    - July 17, 2020, 10:34 am

    US breaks single-day record with over 77,000 #COVID-19 cases - https://t.co/fcuNZ009Y0 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/FkiaHGeUVi
    h J R

    - July 17, 2020, 10:29 am

    Students already burdened: ... - https://t.co/8bHr0Cpz2B Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/oEky5IieHu
    h J R

    - July 17, 2020, 10:08 am

    Rahul explains why China chose now to ... - https://t.co/KujqUJv7Z0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/MUfsvTJq2X
    h J R

    - July 17, 2020, 10:05 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.