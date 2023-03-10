India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India Giving Day is here

India Giving Day is here
March 10
11:02 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Over the next 24 hours, our community will come together to support all of the incredible nonprofits that have joined hands for this collaborative philanthropy initiative. Join us and hear what our inspiring alumni, Namrata Khanvilkar, would like to share with you about India Giving Day.

Across the world- from Dallas, New York City to London- friends and supporters are coming together as part of a greater collective working to better India. At Akanksha, we stand together with Namrata and countless other children across India, who are the future leaders of tomorrow.

Join us in the Akanksha journey for India Giving Day and be part of the change! Each of us has the power to make a lasting difference.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
Akanksha JourneyAmerican4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndia Giving DayIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 10th, 2023

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA COLLEGE CORPS

College Corps CA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.