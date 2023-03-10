World leaders welcome Saudi-Iran deal to resume diplomatic ties RIYADH: World leaders have welcomed the announcement that Saudi Arabia and Iran have reached an agreement to resume diplomatic relations which were severed in 2016. The decision to re-establish relations came...

Delhi: Three apprehended for harassing Japanese tourist during Holi NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have apprehended three people, including a juvenile, in connection with the harassment of a young Japanese tourist during Holi celebrations in the city’s Paharganj area, a...

Bill introduced in US House to eliminate visa backlogs NEW YORK: A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to properly utilise the employment-based visas currently allocated each year under existing federal immigration law. Democrat...

Indian family facing deportation over son’s Down Syndrome allowed to stay in Australia MELBOURNE: An Indian family that was asked to leave Australia due to their son’s Down Syndrome has now been offered permanent residency after Immigration Minister Andrew Giles intervened. After living in...

Anubhav Sinha & Bhushan Kumar’s â€˜Bheedâ€™: Unique black & white cinematic experience After building intrigue among the audience with black and white images reminding us of the 1947 India partition, the makers of Bheed have released a video putting the speculations to...

India Giving Day is here Over the next 24 hours, our community will come together to support all of the incredible nonprofits that have joined hands for this collaborative philanthropy initiative. Join us and hear...

Satsung Americaâ€™s spiritual celebration! Racquelle Heffernan NORTHRIDGE, CA: One Hundred Thirty-Five Years young if he were still alive today, the renown Sree Sree Thakur Anukulachandra was enthusiastically celebrated by Satsang America at their Ninth...

SMAP celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti India Post News Service Long Beach, CA: Shivaji Maharaj Antarrashtriya Parivar (SMAP) celebrated 2023 Shiv Jayanti at Jordan High School Auditorium in Long Beach under the leadership of SMAP founder...

Soorya Performing Arts Presents India Post News Service CHICAGO: Soorya Performing Arts, a not-for-profit organization â€“ devoted to Classical Dance, Music, and Theater from India â€“ announced presenting at the 14th American Natya Festival...

Are we done with masks? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service A recently released study from Cochrane casts doubts on the efficacy of N95 masks and P2 respirators as effective safeguards against COVID infections. Wearing...

California reparations task forceâ€™s push for equity for African Americans â€“ Whatâ€™s ahead? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service California’s Reparations Task Force, the first statewide body to study and develop reparations proposals for African Americans, will issue its final recommendations by July...

Hindu American Foundationâ€™s lawsuit India Post News Service CHICAGO: US District Judge Amit Mehta dismissed the Hindu American Foundationâ€™s lawsuit against our co-founders Sunita and Raju and 3 other US activists who spoke against...

Nimish Jani appointed commissioner Village Roselle Indian-American Nimish Jani has been appointed as Commissioner of newly formed Planning and Zoning Commission for Village of Roselle, IL. This new Commission now combines the previous Planning and Zoning...

India, Australia cooperating to build better world: PM Anthony Albanese AHMEDABAD: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who just watched the first day of the final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Gujarat stadium, on Thursday, compared the cricket...

Centre holds review meet to ensure smooth power supply during peak summer NEW DELHI: With peak summer season round the corner, the Union Ministry of Power held a high-level review meeting to ensure there is no load-shedding. Power Minister R.K. Singh, while presiding...

Indian-American Suhas Subramanyam to run for Virginia Senate NEW YORK: Indian-American Democrat Suhas Subramanyam has announced his bid for Virginia’s newly-drawn 32nd Senate District. Subramanyam, who is serving the 87th District of Virginia, will succeed Senator John Bell, who...

Delhi excise policy case: ED questioning Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at Tihar Jail in connection with its ongoing probe in Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case....

Pakistani intruder held in Punjab’s Amritsar NEW DELHI: Border Security Force (BSF) held a Pakistani intruder in Punjab’s Amritsar on Thursday early morning. In a statement, BSF informed that an intruder from the Pakistan side was...

Under PM Modi, India more likely to give military response: US Intelligence WASHINGTON: According to the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond...