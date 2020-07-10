India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India good example in solar auctions amidst pandemic: UN Secy Gen

India good example in solar auctions amidst pandemic: UN Secy Gen
July 10
10:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: As the world designs and implements Covid-19 recovery plans, it has a choice of either going back to where it was, or investing in a better, more sustainable future, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

Citing the case of India, he said at the International Energy Agency’s Clean Energy Transition Summit that solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the pandemic.

“Today, nations are taking far-reaching decisions as they channel trillions of dollars of taxpayers’ money into recovery strategies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said at the inaugural virtual summit, which brought together ministers from countries, including India and China, representing 80 per cent of energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, to discuss measures to boost economies, create jobs, reduce global emissions and make energy systems more resilient.

“As we design and implement these recovery plans, we have a choice. We can go back to where we were, or we can invest in a better, more sustainable future,” the UN chief said. “We can invest in fossil fuels, whose markets are volatile and whose emissions lead to lethal air pollution.

“Or, we can invest in renewable energy, which is reliable, clean and economically smart. “I am encouraged that some Covid response and recovery plans put the transition from fossil fuels at their core,” he added.

The European Union and South Korea, he said, have committed to green recovery plans. Nigeria has reformed its fossil fuel subsidy framework. Canada has placed climate disclosure conditions on its bail-out support.

“And a growing number of coalitions of investors and real economy stakeholders are advocating for a recovery aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement. “But many have still not got the message,” Guterres said, noting some countries have used stimulus plans to prop up struggling oil and gas companies or to jumpstart coal-fired power plants. New research on G20 recovery packages released this week shows that twice as much recovery money — taxpayers’ money – has been spent on fossil fuels as clean energy.

“Today I would like to urge all leaders to choose the clean energy route for three vital reasons — health, science and economics,” he said.

“The right decisions can put countries on a much safer and healthier footing. I have asked all countries to consider six climate positive actions as they rescue, rebuild and reset their economies. “Bailout support to sectors such as industry, aviation and shipping should be conditioned on alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement. We need to stop wasting money on fossil fuel subsidies and place a price on carbon. We need to consider climate risk in our decision making.

Praising India, he said, “Solar auctions have seen popularity amidst the height of the pandemic. India serves as a good example. Renewables offer three times more jobs than the fossil fuel industry.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    India good example in solar auctions amidst pandemic: #UN ... - https://t.co/FGqdpxVvcH Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/YDphCgSQWn
    h J R

    - July 10, 2020, 5:28 am

    With over 26k fresh cases, #India inches closer to 8 lakh - https://t.co/fBjmtUWk1e Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Q3fibv4qs5
    h J R

    - July 10, 2020, 5:26 am

    India, #China military talks next ... - https://t.co/OwDdKtpmG1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/NAW9mGUHgI
    h J R

    - July 10, 2020, 5:07 am

    'Aatmanirbhar Bharat ... - https://t.co/it7mpeT6NW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AatmaNirbharBharatâ€¦ https://t.co/nrJta2YaCE
    h J R

    - July 10, 2020, 5:02 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.