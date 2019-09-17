Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India has a unique challenge from one neighbour, who needs to become normal: Jaishankar

India has a unique challenge from one neighbour, who needs to become normal: Jaishankar
September 17
16:39 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Attacking Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India has a “unique challenge” from one neighbour who needs to act normal and take action against cross-border terrorism.

Addressing his first press conference after assuming the office in the Modi 2.0 government in May, Jaishankar, while presenting the ministry’s work in the first 100 days, also said one of the key achievements of the government in this period has been a strong connection between national security and foreign policy goals.

He said Indian voice is now heard much more on the global stage, be it at G20 summit or at climate conferences. The minister said India’s narrative on issues like cross-border terrorism and abrogation of Article 370 has been articulated to a global audience.

In an obvious reference to Pakistan, Jaishankar said, “We have a unique challenge from one neighbour and that would remain a challenge so until that neighbour becomes a normal neighbour and acts against cross-border terrorism.” PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has Chandrayaan-2 enhanced India's image in the world?

  • YES (90%, 37 Votes)
  • NO (10%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 41

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.