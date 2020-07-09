India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India has done its best to respond to Chinese aggression: Pompeo

India has done its best to respond to Chinese aggression: Pompeo
July 09
10:04 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: India has done its best to respond to China’s confrontation and the world must unite to act on Beijing’s pattern of aggressive behaviour seen in Ladakh, Bhutan and around Asia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

“The Indians have done their best to respond” to China’s “incredibly aggressive action,” which fits a pattern, Pompeo said at a news conference in Washington.

He said that he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar several times about the Chinese aggression in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control last month.

He said that Beijing’s attack on India has to be put in the context of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) “General Secretary Xi Jinping and his behaviour throughout the region, and indeed, throughout the world. I don’t think it’s possible to look at that particular instance of Chinese Communist Party aggression in isolation. I think you need to put it in the larger context”.

After a Foreign Office Consultation between India and the US on Monday, the State Department said Jaishankar and Under Secretary of State David Hale discussed “ongoing threats” to the international order and agreed to “endeavour to support each other’s objectives”.

Pompeo referred to the boundary and maritime disputes launched by China from the Himalayas “to the waters of Vietnam’s Exclusive Zone, to the Senkaku Islands, and beyond, calling them “unequalled anyplace else in the world.”

“There aren’t many neighbours that could satisfactorily say that they know where their sovereignty ends and that the Chinese Communist Party will respect that sovereignty. That’s certainly true now for the people of Bhutan as well.”

“The CCP recently filed a boundary dispute with Bhutan at a meeting of the Global Environment Facility,” he said. “The world should not allow this bullying to take place, nor should it permit it to continue.”

He that the US will soon start a dialogue with the European Union “on how we collectively can respond to this challenge from the Chinese Communist Party.” Pompeo said that President Donald Trump has taken the global threats from China “incredibly seriously,” which he said previous US administrations had not. “We will respond to this in a way that we think is appropriate, and we have attempted to communicate to the Chinese leadership that we are serious about this,” he added.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    India has done its best to respond to ... - https://t.co/FBYMDKDKLx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/g0BpPt4G5r
    h J R

    - July 9, 2020, 4:34 am

    #Tata group sole contender for Air India - https://t.co/trQ1IfW0We Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/VkAcfZkLuw
    h J R

    - July 9, 2020, 4:31 am

    After syllabus row erupts, #CBSE comes up with ... - https://t.co/kpZFHnGCaJ Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/fqAO0DjGYq
    h J R

    - July 9, 2020, 4:25 am

    RT @ANI: Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep (original name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri) passes away at the age of 81. https://t.co/0YXYEcggvB
    h J R

    - July 8, 2020, 6:08 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.