Rolling Stones warn Trump not to use their songs LONDON: Legendary British rockband, the Rolling Stones have warned US President Donald Trump that he could face legal action if he continues using their songs at his campaign rallies, the...

India has given befitting reply to China: Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has given a befitting reply to the Chinese transgression in Ladakh and the world has seen India’s commitment in...

Modi remembers ex-PM Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, calling him a great scholar. The Prime Minister said, “Shri Narasimha Rao JI belonged to...

During ‘unlock’ be careful to curb corona spread: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly program ‘Mann Ki baat’ stressed on the need for carefulness to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the...

Insurers to sell ‘Corona Kavach’ and ‘Corona Rakshak’ from July 10 NEW DELHI: With the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) announcing the guidelines for two standard COVID-19 health insurance policies with uniform features, terms and conditions, the insurance companies...

When you will talk on nation’s defence: Rahul Gandhi NEW DELHI: Amid the political slugfest over the Chinese transgression, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday again questioned the government on the status of the LAC. After the Bharatiya Janata Party...

Udaipur Film City turning into a reality JAIPUR: Udaipur, it seems, will finally be getting a Film City in its vicinity. The Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Office has written to the Revenue Department requesting suggestions and proposals regarding...

In communal appeal to Muslim voters, Biden raises Kashmir in religious context NEW YORK: In an openly communal appeal to Muslim voters, Joe Biden, the Democratic Party candidate for President, has dragged Kashmir into his campaign in a religious context rather than...

Every Nepal district now affected by COVID-19: Official KATHMANDU: The COVID-19 pandemic has now spread to all of the 77 districts in Nepal as cases in the Himalayan country has surpassed 12,000, a senior Ministry of Health and...

US Covid-19 cases surpass 2.5 million NEW YORK: The number of Covid-19 cases in the US topped 2.5 million on Saturday, reaching 2,500,419, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins...

Indian military amasses more men, material at border with China NEW DELHI: The Indian military is amassing more men and material as a precautionary deployment along the 3,488-km-long disputed border with China. The deployment, perhaps one of the biggest in the...

‘Don’t politicise national security issues’: Pawar chides RahulÂ SATARA: Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Saturday urged him not to politicise matters of national security, and remember that after...

Kohli’s strength is he can change his game as & when required: Rathour NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli has the ability to play each format according to what its demands are and the best thing about him is his commitment to the...

Women’s cricket needs marketing & investment, not rule changes: Shikha NEW DELHI: India pacer Shikha Pandey said on Sunday that women’s cricket wouldn’t benefit from being tinkered and changed down to the size of the match balls and the sizes...

US House approves bill granting Washington D.C. statehood WASHINGTON: The Democrat-led US House of Representatives has approved a legislation granting statehood to Washington, D.C. for the first time on Capitol Hill after it was created more than 200...

Ex-Pak President Zardari says Balochistan on brink of rupture NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, has warned that Balochistan is on the brink of a rupture and will be uncontrollable if another Baloch leader is assassinated....

We take decisions based on ground report, not by sitting in office: Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cited the role of ground reports behind every decision of the Central government. He said, “We have taken the decision not by...

Pakistan to reopen Kartarpur Corridor on Monday ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday decided to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims on Monday on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th century leader...

Abhay Deol: One could make a film about corrupt practices of Bollywood MUMBAI: Actor Abhay Deol has taken a dig at Bollywood, saying “one could make a film about the corrupt practices” prevailing in the film industry. Abhay penned his thoughts on...