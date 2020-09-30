India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India has never accepted 1959 definition of LAC with China: Govt

India has never accepted 1959 definition of LAC with China: Govt
September 30
11:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Warning Beijing against advancing its untenable unilateral interpretation, India on Tuesday said that it has never accepted the 1959 definition of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

In response to queries on a recent media report quoting a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement regarding China’s position on the LAC, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava, said, “India has never accepted the so-called unilaterally defined 1959 Line of Actual Control (LAC). This position has been consistent and well known, including to the Chinese side.”

Under various bilateral agreements, including the 1993 Agreement on Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility along the LAC, the 1996 Agreement on Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) in the military field, the 2005 Protocol on Implementation of CBMs, the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for Settlement of the India-China Boundary Question, both India and China have committed to clarification and confirmation of the LAC to reach a common understanding of the alignment of the LAC.

In fact, the two sides had engaged in an exercise to clarify and confirm the LAC up to 2003, but this process could not proceed further as the Chinese side did not show willingness to pursue it, Srivastava said.

“Therefore, the insistence now of the Chinese side that there is only one LAC is contrary to the solemn commitments made by China in these agreements,” he said.

The Indian side, Srivastava said, has always respected and abided by the LAC. As Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in the Parliament recently, “It is the Chinese side, which by its attempts to transgress the LAC in various parts of the Western Sector, has tried to unilaterally alter the status quo.”

The spokesperson said that in the last few months, the Chinese side has repeatedly affirmed that the current situation in the border areas should be resolved in accordance with the agreements signed between the two countries.

In the agreement reached between the External Affairs Minister and his Chinese counterpart on September 10, the Chinese side had reiterated its commitment to abide by all the existing agreements.

Srivastava said that India expects “the Chinese side will sincerely and faithfully abide by all the agreements and understandings in their entirety and refrain from advancing an untenable unilateral interpretation of the LAC.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    Due to the global events currently taking place and the constant bombardment of worrying situations, we decided that it would be a good idea to provide our readers with something they could use to distract themselves from all that stress.

    We approached casinoexpressindia and Mr. Saiyaan kindly showed us multiple online casinos in India, all licensed and safe to play and good for a break from the world.

    We checked out several of the online casino India they have reviewed, and it gave us a break of the global events that are happening, all in all, it was a very good way of taking a short breather before returning to our daily tasks.

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    300x250 [Return Early]

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @TimesNow: #NewsAlert | India-US 2+2 meeting to take place on October 26-27. US State, Defence Secretary are likely to visit. Meet ahead of US Presidential polls. https://t.co/ccTNx37HIU
    h J R

    - September 30, 2020, 11:48 am

    @foxstarhindi: This Diwali, #LaxmmiBomb to release on 9th November in Australia, New Zealand and UAE. #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali ðŸ’¥ #FoxStarStudios https://t.co/23HsgQHpxo
    h J R

    - September 30, 2020, 11:47 am

    @htTweets: #Debates2020 | "Everybody knows he's a liar," Democratic challenger Joe Biden said during a chaotic presidential debate with President Donald Trump Watch the most heated exchanges between Trump and Biden from the first Presidential debate here: https://t.co/LpJwChO5B8 https://t.co/kychoBc8li
    h J R

    - September 30, 2020, 11:44 am

    Does the revival of Pak cinema depend upon India? - https://t.co/vZR5Jasvm7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #IndianCInemaVsPakistaniCinema #MerePaasTumHo #Pakistan #PakistaniCinema #PakistaniContent #PakistaniFilmIndustry #PakistaniSerails #RevivalOfPakistaniCinema
    h J R

    - September 30, 2020, 11:37 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.