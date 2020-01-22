Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India ignores Trump’s mediation offer

India ignores Trump’s mediation offer
January 22
16:34 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AARTI TIKOO SINGH

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday ignored US President Donald Trump’s yet another attempt to offer mediation with Pakistan on Kashmir.

President Trump on Tuesday at World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos had revealed that he and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were “working together on some borders” and discussing the Kashmir issue.

“We’re working together on some borders, and we’re talking about Kashmir and the relation to what’s going on with Pakistan and India. And if we can help, we certainly will be helping. And we’ve been watching that and following it very, very closely,” Trump had said, ahead of his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the WEF summit in Davos.

Officials of the Ministry of External Affairs said President Trump’s offer wasn’t new and that India’s response isn’t going to be new either. “India has always rejected third party role in its bilateral relationship with Pakistan, including several offers of mediation made by President Trump,” an official said.

The US President who is facing an impeachment trial at home is visiting India in February. Two days ago, Khan had tweeted that “there is an urgent need for the UNSC to insist India allow UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observer Group in India) return” to the Line of Control in Kashmir.

“I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LOC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LOC,” Khan had threatened.

However, Khan did not get any response from the US President at Davos on his plea about the UNMOGIP.

Though President Trump at Davos did not specify which borders US and Pakistan were working on, Prime Minister Khan hinted, “The main issue is Afghanistan because it concerns the US and Pakistan. Fortunately, we are on the same page. Both of us are interested in peace there and an orderly transition in Afghanistan with talks with Taliban and the government.” IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American Sikh becomes US' Harris County's first #Turban-wearing Deputy Constable - https://t.co/5CcmSiGQkkhttps://t.co/ZiNZv2hCGD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 11:13 am

India ignores Trump's mediation offer - https://t.co/POeNd1r9gt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/OHs4Dob0D6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 11:04 am

Pak has 'limited options' to respond to India's decision on Jammu and Kashmir: ... - https://t.co/rf33XTbixu Get y… https://t.co/5ybubW1klW
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 10:57 am

US criticizes #CPEC, says no transparency in projects undertaken by #China - https://t.co/OaICSTJsnf Get your news… https://t.co/4i65kRLz9M
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2020, 10:55 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.