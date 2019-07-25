India in contact with Pakistan for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

India Post News Service

NEW DELHI: India is in contact with authorities in Pakistan through diplomatic channels for getting consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national whose death sentence on espionage charges by a military court in Pakistan was stayed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this month, a senior official said here Thursday.

“We expect that full consular access to Jadhav should be granted at the earliest in full compliance and conformity with the International Court of Justice judgment and the Vienna Convention,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing here Thursday.

“We are in touch with the Pakistani authorities in this regard through diplomatic channels,” Kumar said.

Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, was allegedly arrested in Balochistan in March 2016 on charges of being a spy. A military court sentenced him to death in April 2017.

In May 2017, India moved the ICJ saying Pakistan violated provisions of the 1963 Vienna Convention by repeatedly denying consular access to Jadhav.

On July 17, a 16-judge international panel of the ICJ, ruling 15-1 in favor of India, stayed the execution of Jadhav and ordered Pakistan to give India consular access to him.

