Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India in contact with Pakistan for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

India in contact with Pakistan for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
July 25
21:48 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service
NEW DELHI: India is in contact with authorities in Pakistan through diplomatic channels for getting consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national whose death sentence on espionage charges by a military court in Pakistan was stayed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this month, a senior official said here Thursday.
“We expect that full consular access to Jadhav should be granted at the earliest in full compliance and conformity with the International Court of Justice judgment and the Vienna Convention,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing here Thursday.

“We are in touch with the Pakistani authorities in this regard through diplomatic channels,” Kumar said.
Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, was allegedly arrested in Balochistan in March 2016 on charges of being a spy. A military court sentenced him to death in April 2017.
In May 2017, India moved the ICJ saying Pakistan violated provisions of the 1963 Vienna Convention by repeatedly denying consular access to Jadhav.
On July 17, a 16-judge international panel of the ICJ, ruling 15-1 in favor of India, stayed the execution of Jadhav and ordered Pakistan to give India consular access to him.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.