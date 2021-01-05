India in its UNSC tenure will be voice for developing world, foster inclusive solutions: Tirumurti

NEW YORK: India would be a voice for the developing world and use its tenure to foster “human-centric and inclusive” solutions to issues of peace and security as it assumes its membership for the eighth time at the United Nations Security Council, said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

India’s flag has been installed at the United Nations Security Council stakeout on Monday as the country begins its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN body for the 2021-22 period.

“India comes into the Security Council as the largest democracy representing 1/6th of humanity and with a strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, rule of law, a fair and equitable international system and to peace, security and development. We will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security. India will be a voice for the developing world,” he said.

Tirumurti said that India extended its appreciation to the outgoing members, Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia, and South Africa. “We are inspired by their contribution to the Council’s work over the last two years. We welcome the delegations of Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway as we begin our two-year journey together,” he added.

The Permanent Representative at UN further reiterated New Delhi’s stance of ‘not shying away’ from speaking out against terrorism adding that India looks forward to ‘our collective pursuit’ for an ideal where the ‘World is One Family’.

“We will not shy away from raising our voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism. Peace-keeping, peace-building, maritime security, women and youth, especially in conflict situations, and technology with a human face, will receive our attention while on the Council,” Tirumurti said.

He added, “We look forward to our collective pursuit for an ideal where the World is One Family-Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. (ANI)

