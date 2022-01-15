India is proud of stellar contribution of Army: PM Modi extends greetings on Army Day

Indian-American man jailed for selling stolen Apple products SAN FRANSISCO: Indian-American Saurabh Chawla, who bought stolen Apple products from school employees in the US and sold those on eBay and Amazon, has been sentenced to 66 months in...

Rishi Sunak bookmakers’ favourite to be UK Prime Minister LONDON: Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer, is tipped as the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed the current incumbent Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The...

Indian American inventor, entrepreneur, philanthropist Narinder Kapany left an indelible mark NEW DELHI: He is considered the “Father of Fibre Optics”, one of the seven “Unsung Heroes of the 20th Century” for his Nobel Prize deserving breakthrough that spawned the Internet and...

Stalin calls for unity among Tamil diaspora CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday called for unity among the global Tamil diaspora and urged them to overlook all the divisions among them. He said the...

U-19 World Cup: Australia, Sri Lanka record opening day victories GEORGETOWN:: Australia delivered a dominant early statement of intent as the hotly-anticipated ICC Under 19 men’s World Cup kicked off on Friday. The three-time champions breezed past West Indies by...

Australian Open will be great with or without Novak Djokovic, says Rafael Nadal MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal on Saturday said the Australian Open is much more important than any one player while talking about his rival Novak Djokovic, who is currently fighting deportation from...

Shakti Kapoor gets COVID-19 booster shot NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor recently revealed that he has received his COVID-19 booster shot, an additional dose of a vaccine given after the original shot. Taking to his...

B-town stars enjoyed kite-flying on Makar Sankranti MUMBAI: On the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti on Friday, several B-town celebrities went to their roofs and gardens to fly kites with their loved ones. Sushmita Sen took to...

Alec Baldwin submits cellphone for ‘Rust’ production shooting investigation WASHINGTON: Actor Alec Baldwin has submitted his cellphone to law enforcement for further investigation in the fatal ‘Rust’ production shooting. Baldwin, on Friday, gave his phone to Santa Fe authorities...

PM Modi to interact with over 150 startups today NEW DELHI: As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a week-long event, “Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with more than 150 startups on Saturday at...

India is proud of stellar contribution of Army: PM Modi extends greetings on Army Day NEW DELHI: As India is celebrating Indian Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas....

Armed Forces chiefs pay tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi on Army Day NEW DELHI: Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Saturday paid their obeisance at the National...

Philippines awards USD 375 million contract for BrahMos anti-ship cruise missiles NEW DELHI: In a major success for the government’s plans to increase defence exports, the Philippines has accepted Indian BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited’s proposal worth USD 374.9 million to supply...

Guwahati-Bikaner express train derails: Passengers trapped inside 2 coaches, rescue ops underway JALPAIGURI: Some passengers are still trapped inside two coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express, which derailed near Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on Thursday, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) North Bengal,...

Taiwan finds remains of crashed F-16 jet’s pilot TAIWAN: Taiwan’s search and rescue teams have found what are believed to be the remains of the pilot who was flying the F-16V fighter jet of the country’s Air Force...

Novak Djokovic a great player but Australia entitled to throw him out, says Shane Warne MELBOURNE: Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Friday said that Novak Djokovic is entitled to not get a COVID jab but Australia is also allowed to deport the world number...

PM Modi interacts with chief ministers on COVID-19 situation NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding an interaction with the chief ministers of all states on the COVID-19 situation. Manipur Chief Minister Zoramthanga said in a tweet that...

Rights of Afghan women, girls under attack: UN KABUL: The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has raised concerns over the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, stating that “Afghan women are deprived of...

COVID-19: Over 3 crore teenagers get first dose of vaccine NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday that over 3 crore teenagers between the age limit of 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of...