India, Israel discuss strengthening defence ties further

India, Israel discuss strengthening defence ties further
July 25
10:39 2020
NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministers of India and Israel on Friday discussed possibilities of strengthening the defence engagements between both the countries.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Israeli counterpart Lt Gen Benjamin Gantz discussed over phone the progress of strategic cooperation between the two countries and the possibilities of further strengthening the defence engagements.

Singh invited greater participation of Israeli defence companies under the new liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) regime in defence manufacturing. The two ministers exchanged views on regional developments. The Defence Minister of Israel responded positively to an invitation from Singh to visit India at the earliest opportunity.

Singh talked about how India is stretched between the borders with China where it is locked in an intense standoff, and borders with Pakistan where incessant cross-border firing is happening from a hostile Pakistan army.

He also talked about how India is facing a two-front war like situation. The discussion also happened on how China is not complying with the consensus of withdrawing from the hostile areas.

“They also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration in research and development in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, which will not only benefit the two countries, but will also aid the larger humanitarian cause,” the Ministry of Defence said.

Till date, Israel has always been a reliable military partner and has stood by India in times of crisis.

Currently, the disengagement between India and China hit a roadblock in eastern Ladakh as Chinese troops have not moved back from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in line with the consensus arrived at during the disengagement talks between both the countries. Indian Army is now preparing for a long haul and harsh winter for the high-altitude region.

