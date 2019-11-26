Something went wrong with the connection!

India, Israel share and value same principles of democracy: Modi

November 26
16:49 2019
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the Israeli leadership for their wishes on Constitution Day, saying the two countries share and value the same principles of democracy.
Israel President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished India on Constitution Day in tweets.

On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution. Till a few years ago, the day was observed as ‘Law Day’.
“Thank you for your warm greetings on India’s #ConstitutionDay. We remember your visit to India in 2016 with great fondness. We also take pride in our friendship with the vibrant democracy of Israel,” Modi wrote on Twitter in response to Rivlin’s greetings.

He also thanked Netanyahu, saying Israel is a cherished strategic partner.
“We share and value the same principles of democracy,” he said. PTI

