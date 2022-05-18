India Post News Paper

India-Jamaica ties historical and longstanding: Senate President

May 18
12:35 2022
KINGSTON: Tom Tavares-Finson, President of the Senate of Jamaica, on Wednesday welcomed the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s four-day visit to the Caribbean country and said this will help enhance the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

While speaking to ANI, Tavares-Finson underlined ‘historical and longstanding’ ties and expressed hope to continue to build this relationship.

“What a fantastic thing it is to welcome the President of India here. Jamaica and India have a long-standing relationship and it is hoped after this visit, we will be able to enjoy more important relations with our two countries,” Tavares-Finson told ANI.

“The ties between Jamaica and India are historical and longstanding and we hope to continue to build that relationship. The ties between CARICOM (Caribbean Community) and India are similar. We have long historical relations with India. It is reflected in our people, our culture, in our food and our music,” he added.

This is the first-ever visit of an Indian President to Jamaica which took place on the 60th anniversary year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

President Kovind landed at the Norman Manley International Airport, Kingston, on the evening of May 15.

On May 16, the President commenced his engagements by visiting the National Heroes Park in Kingston to pay his tributes to Marcus Garvey. Subsequently, he visited King’s House – the official residence of the Governor-General of Jamaica – to meet Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen.

During the discussion, the President thanked the Governor-General for the warm welcome and hospitality. The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of IT and related services, medical and pharma sector, sports and education, tourism and hospitality industry and development partnership. (ANI)

