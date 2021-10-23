India logs 16,326 fresh Covid cases, 666 deaths NEW DELHI: India on Saturday registered 16,326 fresh Covid cases and 666 deaths, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. The new fatalities have increased the overall...

Samruddhi Silver, a one-stop showroom for all kinds of silver jewellery, articles SURAT: Surat is now home to a unique jewellery store, the first of its type in Gujarat, and a one-stop-shop for buying beautiful silver jewellery and other articles at attractive...

Protests in Bangladesh against communal violence DHAKA: Hindu community leaders, students, teachers, and activists are set to demonstrate and observe a token hunger strike in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh on Saturday to press home...

Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting hit song ‘Saara Zamana’ MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given Indian cinema numerous memorable songs that get people on the dance floor to date. ‘Saara Zamana’ from ‘Yaarana’ is one of them. Recalling shooting...

‘This is horrible’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Alec Baldwin’s prop gun shoot incident MUMBAI: The news of actor Alec Baldwin fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while firing a prop gun on the ‘Rust’ movie set has shocked everyone worldwide. Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut is...

FOG Festival of India and Diwali Celebration 2021 Ritu Maheshwari India Post News Service FREMONT, CA: Festival of India and Diwali Mela (Fair) was held with great pomp and fervor on Saturday, October 9th, 2021. Organized by Federation...

AAPIâ€™s Global Healthcare Summit 2022 Will In Hyderabad, India India Post News Service CHICAGO: The 15th annual Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) 2022, organized by the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in collaboration with the Indian Ministry...

Indian Consul Generalâ€™s visit to Grand Rapids, MI Ranjit Singh CHICAGO: The Indian Consul General Amit Kumar visited Grand Rapids and Big Rapids in Michigan last week on 11 October 2021. CG Kumar addressed participants on October 11...

Combined Intervention Improves Documentation of Goals of Care Leah Lawrence Enrollment into the CAREPlan programâ€”a combination of two evidence-based goals of care interventionsâ€”significantly increased goals of care documentation by the primary oncologist by 1 year after the program’s...

â€˜India only country with two official namesâ€™ PRAKASH M SWAMY CHENNAI: Dr. M R Venkatesh is the author of â€˜Retaining Balance â€“ the eternal way and the book deals with a fascinating approach to deal with the...

FIA New England & IAC Welcome Dr Varun Jeph Geetha Patil NEW ENGLAND: Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) New England chapter and Indo-American Association jointly organized virtual welcoming event for Deputy Indian Consul General (DCGI), New York, Dr. Varun...

Hindu Mandir of Lake County celebrates Navratri Geetha Patil CHICAGO: The Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb celebrated Navratri – a nine-day long festival (October 06 to 13, 2021) to honor the nine forms...

Marathon at New England meet with huge success Geetha Patil NEW ENGLAND: Tata Consultancy ServicesÂ (TCS)Â with other New England partners namely, Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), Indo-American Community, World Hindu Council of America (NE), and Team Aid hosted Marathon...

United Senior Pariwar Chicago, celebrate Navratri Utsav Babu Tangewala CHICAGO: Members of the United Senior Pariwar, Chicago (USPC) celebrated 14th Navratri Utsav at Niles Park District hall, Niles, a north side suburb of Chicago. Due to Covid-19,...

Attacks on Durga Puja indicate impunity of Bangladeshâ€™s Islamist extremists Mat McDermott CHICAGO: Media reports detail numerous attacks on the Hindu celebrations of Durga Puja and places of worship in at least 10 of Bangladeshâ€™s 64 districts last week. The...

Fremont City Council selects new City Manager India Post News Service FREMONT, CALIF.: Fremont City Council selects Assistant City Manager Karena Shackelford as Fremontâ€™s ninth City Manager. On Tuesday, October 11, 2021, the Fremont City Council in...

IRS briefing on advanced Child Tax Credit Payments & upcoming tax filing season Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service IRS experts provided an update on the Advance Child Tax Credit Payments, including who qualifies, payment dates for the remainder of the year, and...

Summary: Congressional Research Report-Pakistani Terror Surendra Ullal DomesticÂ Militancy and Terrorism Financing Pakistan remains a haven for numerous Islamist extremist and terrorist groups, many designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations under U.S. law. The Pakistani governments have...

The nuts and bolts of Californiaâ€™s Redistricting Process Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service From the local level to the national, California is in the middle of redrawing all district lines. Itâ€™s a process that happens every ten...