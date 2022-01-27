India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India logs 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India logs 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
January 27
10:43 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India logged 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With this, the country’s active caseload mounted to 22,02,472, which is 5.46 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.
As per the health bulletin, the daily positivity rate is 19.59 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 17.75 per cent.

With 3,06,357 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,76,77,328. The recovery rate is currently at 93.33 per cent.

However, with the addition of new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the country climbed to 4,91,700. As many as 14,62,261 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus. Over 72.21 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, stated the official release from the Ministry.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 163.84 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
.CovidCasesIndia41LakhCasesBJPCoronaUpdateIndiaCoronavirusVaccineUpdatesCOVID-19 casesDailyCasesIndiahealthcareICMRIndiaCoronaCasesIndiaCovid19TallyIndiaFightsCoronaIndiaHealthBulletinNarendraModipoliticalRecordCasesSingleDaySpike
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 21st, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.