India logs 30,757 fresh COVID infections, 541 deaths in past 24 hours

February 17
10:10 2022
NEW DELHI: India reported 30,757 new COVID-19 cases and 541 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With this, the country’s active caseload reached 3,32,918, which is 0.78 per cent of the total COVID cases reported so far.
The daily positivity rate stood at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 3.04 per cent.

As per the health ministry, 67,538 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, thereby increasing the recovery tally in the country to 4,19,10,984. The recovery rate stood at 98.03 per cent.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded with 11,79,705 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted 75,55,32,460 cumulative tests.

As far as COVID-19 vaccination is concerned, over 174.24 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Central government on Wednesday asked all the states and union territories to review and amend or end additional COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country indicates a sustained downward trend.

The Centre further asked all the states and UTs to continue monitoring the trajectory of cases on a daily basis and follow the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour. (ANI)

