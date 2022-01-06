India Post News Paper

India logs 90,928 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 6.43 pc

January 06
10:16 2022
NEW DELHI: India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent.
As many as 325 patients lost their lives taking the death toll in the country to 482876.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 2,85,401. 19,206 patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recoveries in India to 19,206 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,43,41,009.

The recovery rate currently is 97.81 per cent. According to the health ministry, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases at 0.81 per cent. The ministry further informed that 68.53 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far with the administration of 148.67 crore vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

