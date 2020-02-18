Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India named as hosts for FIH junior men’s World Cup in 2021

India named as hosts for FIH junior men’s World Cup in 2021
February 18
11:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LAUSANNE: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday announced India as the hosts for next year’s junior men’s World Cup. This is the second time that India will be hosting the prestigious tournament, having staged it in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in 2016, where the hosts lifted the coveted trophy.

FIH said that the competition will be played towards the end of 2021 but exact venue and dates for the tournament will announced at a later stage. The junior men’s World Cup will see 16 teams compete for the title, out of which six will be from Europe, four from Asia, including hosts India, two from Africa, two from Oceania and two from Pan America.

Out of the 16 teams, the six European teams, who have already qualified for the event in India, are Germany, England, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and France, as they secured their berths through the European Continental Championships which were held in 2019.

Reigning champions India had defeated Belgium 2-1 in the final match of the 2016 edition at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Lucknow, which saw them lift their second-ever FIH Junior Men’s World Cup. India had also hosted the FIH senior men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is AAP's vicory people's mandate against BJP led CAA?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @TimesNow: Listen in to reactions from Indo-Americans ahead of U.S President @realDonaldTrump's maiden visit to India. More details on…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 7:09 am

81% Delhi voters received fake news during elections - https://t.co/s2xrfsDJ51 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/0AQkriTYXa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 7:07 am

#Samsung Note10 Lite: Perfect affordable flagship killer - https://t.co/1IbIObdzp2 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/YUxu8revjA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 7:03 am

#Apple logs 75.6% market share in India premium segment - https://t.co/wXZXwTHoQd Get your news featured use… https://t.co/2Kp6oi8Nv5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 6:56 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.