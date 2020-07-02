India Post News Paper

India now has over 6L corona cases, death toll reaches 17,834

July 02
11:15 2020
NEW DELHI: India on Thursday crossed the six lakh mark in the coronavirus cases with the highest spike of 19,148 positive cases and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

A total of 3,59,859 people has recovered and discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate is 59.51 per cent among the COVID-19 patients. According to the Health Ministry data, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 17,834 in the country as the total cases mount to 6,04,641. With a spike of 5,537 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst pandemic hit state in the country. The state has a total of 1,80,298 cases, including 8,053 deaths.

Tamil Nadu is on the second spot with 94,049 confirmed cases, of which, 1,264 people have died, 52,926 recovered and 39,859 are active.

Delhi with a total of 89,802 cases, including 2,803 deaths and 59,992 recoveries is on the third spot. States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 33,232 cases and 1,867 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (24,056), Rajasthan (18,312), Madhya Pradesh (13,861), West Bengal (19,170), Haryana (14,941), Karnataka (16,514), Andhra Pradesh (15,252), Telangana (17,357) and Bihar (10,249) cases.

The number of diagnostic labs is continuously increasing. India now has 1,049 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. These include 761 labs in the government sector and 288 private labs. The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to over 10.6 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 5,15,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases increased to 10,667,217, while the fatalities stood at 5,15,542, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

