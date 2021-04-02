India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India overtakes US in daily Covid cases

India overtakes US in daily Covid cases
April 02
17:24 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India has overtaken the US to become the country with second-highest daily Covid-19 cases in the world. Brazil leads the chart with 91,097 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 81,466 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. About 77,718 new cases were reported in the US on April 1. India has been witnessing a spike in cases since the last three weeks. India recorded its first Coronavirus case on January 30 last year and since then, a total of 1,23,03,131 people have been infected. In the US, the first case was found on January 22 and has now surged to 30,538,427, respectively.

However, in terms of daily numbers, India is the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil.

Within the country, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state. If the total deaths are considered, India is at the fourth position after the US, Brazil and Mexico. About 469 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 1,62,927. Six states account for 83.16 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (249) and Punjab followed with 58 daily deaths.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 43,183. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,617 while Karnataka reported 4,234 new cases. India’s total active caseload has reached 6,14,696. It now comprises 5 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. Five states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab — cumulatively account for 77.91 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 60 per cent (59.84 per cent) of the total active caseload of the country.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,15,25,039 today. The national Recovery Rate is 93.68 per cent. A total of 50,356 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Recently, NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul said that the current situation of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country is going from “bad to worse” and the trends show that the virus is still very active.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@TulsiGabbard: Hindus & religious minorities in Bangladesh continue to be targeted & persecuted, as they have been since 1971 when the Pakistani army systematically murdered, raped & drove from their homes millions of Bengali Hindus because of their religion & ethnicity. https://t.co/4DVWibzrkT
h J R

- April 2, 2021, 1:20 pm

India overtakes US in daily Covid cases - https://t.co/8VTvh2DpHm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
h J R

- April 2, 2021, 11:54 am

We see Indian Navy as global security provider of ... - https://t.co/mrTXf0Yvzv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AeroIndia2021 #BipinRawat #CDS #Defence #DRDO #FrenchRafaleFighters #India #IndiaCapabilities #IndianAirForce #IndianArmy #IndianNavy #LaPerouse
h J R

- April 2, 2021, 9:53 am

Reconstruction of 2 schools in #Nepal begins ... - https://t.co/6XejhJLfr2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #Kathmandu #KPSharmaOli #KshamaPuja #LAC #Ladakh
h J R

- April 2, 2021, 9:48 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.