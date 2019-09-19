Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India-Pakistan dialogue ‘absolute essential element’ for resolving Kashmir issue: UN chief

India-Pakistan dialogue ‘absolute essential element’ for resolving Kashmir issue: UN chief
September 19
11:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Wednesday asserted that “dialogue” between India and Pakistan is an “absolute essential element” for resolving the Kashmir issue. “Our capacity is related to good offices and good offices can only be implemented when the parties accept it. On the other hand, it relates to advocacy. The advocacy was expressed and will be maintained,” Guterres told a press conference at the UN headquarters.

The UN chief was asked about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and what will he do to bring a solution to the Kashmir issue. “I go on with a clear opinion that human rights must be fully respected in the territory and I go on with the clear opinion that dialogue between India and Pakistan is an absolutely essential element for the solution of the problem,” he said. India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue is an internal matter and there is no need for third-party mediation, including either from the UN or the US.

The UN Secretary General has also repeatedly asserted that his good offices are available only if both India and Pakistan ask for it. India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5 and bifurcated it into two union territories. Reacting to India’s move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its “internal matter” and also asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi's Houston event boost Trump's re-election chances?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.