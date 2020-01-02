Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners

India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners
January 02
12:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged details of civilian prisoners and fishermen lodged in each other’s jails.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India handed over to Pakistan lists of 267 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 99 fishermen in its custody.
Pakistan has handed over a list of 282 Indian prisoners — 55 civilians and 227 fishermen — lodged in the country’s jail to the High Commission of India as part of a bilateral agreement.

The lists were exchanged in keeping with the provisions of a 2008 agreement under which such lists of prisoners are shared on January 1 and July 1 every year.
The Indian government called for an early release and repatriation of Indian civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen along with their boats from Pakistan’s custody.
In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of four Indian civilian prisoners and 126 Indian fishermen to India whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan, the MEA said.

In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to 14 believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and 100 Indian fishermen who are in Pakistan’s custody.
The Indian government has also asked Pakistan to expedite the grant of visas to the members of a medical experts team and facilitate their visit to Pakistan to assess the mental condition of believed-to-be Indian prisoners of unsound mind, lodged in different jails of Pakistan.

India has also asked Pakistan to organise early visit of the Joint Judicial Committee to that country and to organise early visit of the four-member team to Karachi in connection with release and repatriation of 22 Indian fishing boats.

India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country, the MEA said.
In this context, India has also urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 82 Pakistan prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation by Pakistan. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

  • Yes (64%, 28 Votes)
  • No (36%, 16 Votes)

Total Voters: 44

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners - https://t.co/8yEQCXNLwC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 2, 2020, 6:53 am

Nia Sharma's red hot bikini pics go viral - https://t.co/HjUiiv2Yic Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/YYXx870BcP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 2, 2020, 6:45 am

Pak cabinet rushes out draft bill on #COAS extension - https://t.co/TtBZ9q0xqi Get your news featured use… https://t.co/PZQfwjZC72
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 2, 2020, 6:44 am

PM's interaction with #Students, teachers on exam stress on Jan 20 - https://t.co/SOqO4zzulb Get your news feature… https://t.co/OAGrUy3g5G
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 2, 2020, 6:41 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.