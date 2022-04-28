India Post News Paper

India Parliamentarian Suresh Prabhu honored in Chicago

April 28
11:59 2022
Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Indian American Business Council (IABC) hosted a rousing reception in honor of distinguished visiting Member of Parliament & Former Central Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu at a ceremony held in Downer’s grove, a Chicago suburb on April 20, 2022 attended by a host of community’ leaders

Ajeet Singh, IABC President, welcoming all and mentioned Dr. Sreenivas Reddy, Chair of the Illinois Medical Board – in his remarks. He extolled the yeoman leadership of Suresh Prabhu and described him as a highly admired Indian statesman. Dr. Sreenivas Reddy added that he leaves behind enduring footprints with his groundbreaking program initiatives that are directed towards the welfare of the citizens

Dr. Bharat Barai speaking ‘live’ from a remote location hailed Suresh Prabhu for his exceptional leadership and his vision and thanked him for his extraordinary services to the people of India.

Dr. Suresh Reddy, Trustee Oakbrook Village introduction Suresh Prabhu as a visionary who presided over as central minister with remarkable honor and lauded him for his distinguished credentials that propelled him to the league of top three Indian leaders in Asia.

Shweta Baid, Alderwoman, City of Aurora, Meghna Bansal, Trustee, Wheatland Township and Judge Kavita Athanikar joined with their remarks extolling the leadership of Suresh Prabhu.

Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu in his comprehensive remarks thanked IABC for hosting such a warm reception and said he is deeply touched by the lavish outpouring of honor and acclamation.  He commended the role of NRI’s in fostering historic Indo-US relations, which he added largely due to your unwavering ambassadorial efforts.

 Prabhu presented a detailed historical overview that shaped India and he delved extensively on education indicating that he was collaborating with American universities to foster a larger and a wider scope of learning in the University he founded – Rishihood University.  He said India’s role in a 21st-century world is that of immense responsibility and it is our duty to align the objectives of our institutions to the larger vision of the nation.

He added that the university he founded is based on the principles of social impact and development. As an institution, my focus is on high-impact areas such as entrepreneurship, healthcare, creativity, education, and leadership. Our great ethos and culture of inquiry have to be explored and applied in a modern sense. Education is the medium to do this, he added.

Earlier, Keerthi Kumar Ravoori, IABC’s Chair in his remarks described Suresh Prabhu a passionate votary of. Gerard Moore, Staff Director for Congressman Danny Davis presented Suresh Prabhu with the congressional proclamation that chronicled his invaluable contributions to the people of India. Vinesh Virani, IABC’s Executive Vice President conducted the question & answer session while proposing the vote of thanks

Several other prominent organizational leaders who spoke at the reception including Dr. Vemuri Murthy, Harish Kolasani, Krishna Bansal, Harendra Mangrola, Rakesh Malhotra, Sanjay Shah, Shiveda, Nirav Patel, SubuNagasubramaniam, Manoj Singamsetti, Ganesh Kar and JD Digsnvkeramong others

