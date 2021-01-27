India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India pledges USD 150,000 for UN peacebuilding

India pledges USD 150,000 for UN peacebuilding
January 27
11:04 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations on Tuesday announced a pledge of USD 150,000 to activities of the UN fund this year.

“We extend our support to the activities of the peacebuilding fund and as a token of our engagement, India would like to announce today a pledge of USD 150,000 to the fund’s activities and program this year,” said TS Tirumurti.

“We believe that 2021 provides us with an opportunity to look at peacebuilding with a broader context and in a more focused manner especially in the context of a Covid pandemic which is threatening to eat out the gains we have made over the years,” he said.

On India’s peacebuilding efforts at UN, ambassador Tirumurti said, “As the world’s largest democracy, we are conscious of the need to prioritize the building of governance structure to strengthen democracy and the rule of law. India also recognizes the critical role played by women and youth in peacebuilding activities. Strengthening security structures go hand in hand with strengthening civilian structures of good governance.”

Tirumurti said that the world needs to consequently prioritise our specific aspect of peacebuilding which will have the highest impact in the post-conflict situations so that the funds are utilized to the optimum.

Further talking about India’s role at the world stage, he said, “India has always played a constructive and significant role in the context of peacebuilding through its extensive development partnership with developing countries particularly with Africa and Asia. India continues to assist countries bilaterally in post-conflict situations by providing substantial grants and soft loans.” (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @gchikermane: #India2030 in @IndiaPost_News https://t.co/AXnlOM4eJ9
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 8:20 am

    Pro-Khalistan group gathers in Washington in ... - https://t.co/Wfxhuyq07M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #DonaldTrump #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #JoeBiden #Kejriwal #Political
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 6:42 am

    Kamala Harris gets second COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/MrALbnODmp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 6:06 am

    YouTube extends suspension of Trump's channel ... - https://t.co/AQtVrk6FU3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DonalTrumpBanned #DonaldTrump #FacebookBan #JoeBiden #MelaniaTrump #Republicans #TrumpAdministration #TwitterBan #UnitedStates #USA #World #YouTubeBan
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 5:57 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.