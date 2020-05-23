Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

India Post delivers 2,000 tonnes of medicines, equipment amid lockdown

May 23
11:47 2020
NEW DELHI: As the country reels under the coronavirus crisis, India Post has so far delivered more than 2,000 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment to needy individuals and hospitals across the country during the lockdown period, an official statement said.

Further around Rs, 1,500 crores was disbursed at the doorstep using Aadhar-enabled Payment System (AePS) of India Post Payments Bank to around 85 lakh beneficiaries, it said, adding that 75 lakh electronic money orders (EMO) payments were made under various schemes of financial inclusion worth Rs 760 crore.

On Friday, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad instructed the Chief Post Masters General and senior officers of India Post to work towards realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Prasad reviewed the activities and efforts of the Department of Posts during the Covid-19 crisis through a video conference.

India Post also distributed around 6 lakh food and ration packets to laborers, municipal workers among others through self-contribution and in association with NGOs.

The minister said that that the ordinary Indian has to be empowered with a vast network of post offices and the power of technology such digital inclusion supplemented by financial inclusion and strong physical supply chain.

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES


 Breaking News
  
