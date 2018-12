Govt ready to hold assembly polls in J-K: HM Rajnath Singh NEW DELHI: The Center Friday said in the Lok Sabha that there was no other option left with the Governor but to recommend President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir as no...

Govt mulls zero interest on timely crop loan repayment as new year gift NEW DELHI: In a bid to address farmers’ distress ahead of 2019 general elections, the government is considering waiving interest on crop loans for farmers who pay on time, costing an...

Foreign journalists violating Indian laws liable to be punished: MHA NEW DELHI: All foreigners have to respect Indian law and those found in violation are liable to be punished but that does not mean they are blacklisted forever, a Home Ministry...

India announces Rs 4,500 crore assistance to Bhutan NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced a Rs 4,500 crore financial assistance to Bhutan for its 12th five-year plan after holding wide-ranging talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering....

J&K police to get new non-lethal pepper-ball launching systems, riot-control gas masks JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir police is set to get non-lethal pepper-ball launching systems and anti-riot gas masks to deal with law and order situations in the state, officials said here...

Cabinet approves 10,000 crore Gaganyaan project NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet Friday approved the Gaganyaan project under which a three-member crew will be sent to space for at least seven days, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said....

Nehruvian blunder responsible for J-K crisis: Jitendra Singh NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Friday said the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir is an outcome of a series of “blunders” by successive Congress governments in the state starting...

Three of Indian-origin family killed in accident in Iceland LONDON: Seven members of a UK-based Indian-origin family were involved in a freak accident in Iceland when their SUV crashed off a bridge on Thursday, killing two women and a child....

CBI registers two cases of illegal trafficking of minors to US, Kenya NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered two separate cases of illegal trafficking of women and children to the United States of America and Kenya, officials said Friday. They said the first...