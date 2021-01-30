India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India pre-eminent partner of US in Indo-Pacific: Blinken tells Jaishankar

India pre-eminent partner of US in Indo-Pacific: Blinken tells Jaishankar
January 30
11:55 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: American Secretary of State Antony Blinken “underscored India’s role as a pre-eminent partner of the US in the Indo-Pacific” during a discussion with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on expanding ties, a top official said here.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Blinken called Jaishankar on Friday “to reaffirm the growing US-India partnership and discuss issues of mutual concern, including Covid-19 vaccination efforts, regional developments, and next steps in expanding bilateral ties”.

“Both agreed to coordinate closely on global developments,” he said. Taking to Twitter following the talks, Jaishankar said: “Warm conversation with Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Congratulated him on his appointment. Look forward to working with him again. Agreed that we could build further on the solid foundation of our partnership. Also discussed our efforts at combating the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The two had worked together and met in New Delhi when Jaishankar was the Foreign Secretary and Blinken was the Deputy Secretary of State in 2015. Price said that they looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity.

During their conversation, Blinken also stressed the importance of working together to expand regional cooperation, including through the Quad, the spokesman added. Quad is a group comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, which was revived with a boost from the administration of former President Donald Trump in 2017 as a bulwark of democracies against China’s growing aggression in the region.

Friday’s conversation comes after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday and discussed continuing close co-operation in the Indo-Pacific region and promoting regional security, according to the White House.

Earlier, Blinken had told the Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing that there would be a continuity in US relations with India which grew under the previous administration.

The US would continue “to make sure we were working with India so that no country in the region including China could challenge its sovereignty and also working with it on concerns that we share about terrorism”, he said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab at site, letter ... - https://t.co/Y7ksaDfL8g Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BenjaminNetanyahu #BombBlastInDelhi #CCTVFootage #DelhiBlast #DelhiPoliceSpecialCell #India #IsraelDay #IsraelIndiaFriendship #IsraeliEmbassy #Political
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 8:15 am

    8-yr-old Indian boy in Johns Hopkins ... - https://t.co/GI4XgiitDX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #8yroldIndianBoy #AdvayMisra #American4Hindus #BrightestStudentsInTheWorld #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 8:10 am

    If peaceful protesting farmers ... - https://t.co/ALI7zaualt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #BritishLabourParty #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 7:01 am

    India pre-eminent ... - https://t.co/Uat171x1sF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmericanSecretaryOfState #American4Hindus #ANtonyBlinken #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - January 30, 2021, 6:25 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.