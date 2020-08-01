India Post News Paper

India Premier sends Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Bangladesh counterpart

August 01
11:23 2020
DHAKA: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, expressing warm greetings on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha and assuring support for the country’s health sector amid Covid pandemic.

“The festival of Eid-ul-Azha, which is also being celebrated in several parts of India, reminds us of our deep historical and cultural links, “said the India’s Premier to Hasina.

Modi also appreciated the steps being taken against COVID-19 under Hasina’s leadership in Bangladesh, and reiterated that India is available to support the country in any way, such as through capacity building in the health sector.

“We hope that this festival will further enhance the spirit of peace and tolerance in our respective societies and promote fraternal ties between our two countries”, said Modi. “On this auspicious occasion, I wish you and all my Bangladeshi brothers and sisters good health and prosperity. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he added.

