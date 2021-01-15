India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India protests to WHO over map showing J&K as separate

India protests to WHO over map showing J&K as separate
January 15
11:42 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) map showing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate from India has sparked a controversy with the Indian government taking offence at the “inaccurate depiction”

Indian has raised the matter with the organisation.

Reports said the issue was raised by Indian envoy to United Nations in Geneva, Indramani Pandey, with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Pandey has expressed “deep displeasure” at the WHO move and sought its chief’s “immediate intervention” for “removal of maps” which have been inaccurately depicting the boundaries of India and replacing them with “accurate maps”.

This is the third time in a month that India has raised this issue with the WHO.

WHO had issued a colour-coded map of countries to show the latest pandemic numbers. The map has depicted Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate from the Indian mainland.

WHO shows India as navy blue, whereas Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been coloured grey as a separate region.

WHO has been criticised heavily by US and other countries for siding with China during the Covid 19 pandemic. US President Donald Trump had called WHO a “puppet of China”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think Trump will be impeached second time?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Sonia Aggarwal to be Biden's ... - https://t.co/FwNHzysagt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - January 15, 2021, 6:17 am

    #Google purges hundreds ... - https://t.co/AMYxpwMya9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #HarmfulFinancialServices #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs
    h J R

    - January 15, 2021, 6:14 am

    India protests to WHO over map showing J&K as separate - https://t.co/jdPXJvmgyy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #NationalActionPlan #Pakistan #PakistanAFailedState
    h J R

    - January 15, 2021, 6:12 am

    #Chloroquine, #Corticosteroids use may ... - https://t.co/Za7pQ2QvTR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaSideEffects #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare
    h J R

    - January 15, 2021, 6:08 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.