India-Qatar ties taken to next level since PM Modi motivated ‘Look West’ policy: VP Naidu

DOHA: During his last leg of a three-nation tour, Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Doha on Monday.

“India-Qatar ties have progressed since PM Modi motivated the ‘Look West’ policy. He has taken a personal interest in engaging with the Qatar leadership,” he said during the interaction with the Indian community.

He also addressed members of the business community at India-Qatar Business Forum during his visit and highlighted the strength of the ties as he called for building an enabling environment and forging more collaborations for mutual benefit.

As a part of his visit,Vice President Naidu who is on the last leg of his three-country visit launched the “India-Qatar Start-Up bridge” to link the start-up ecosystems of the two countries at the India-Qatar Business Forum on Sunday while he also visited the Qatar National Museum in Doha.

The Vice President highlighted the exchanges that paved the way for a special relationship between both the countries which has evolved over centuries through people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

“We have now a very robust India-Qatar economic partnership and it is getting enriched with each passing day,” he said, adding that bilateral trade between India and Qatar has seen steady progress.

The Vice President said Qatar Investment Authority has committed investments of over USD 2 billion in Indian companies in the last two years.

During this visit, the Vice President is being accompanied by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Sushil Kumar Modi, Member of Parliament, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Member of Parliament, P. Raveendranath, Member of Parliament and senior officials from the Vice President’s Secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

