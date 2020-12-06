India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India records 36,011 new COVID-19 cases

India records 36,011 new COVID-19 cases
December 06
11:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India recorded 36,011 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,44,222, including 4,03,248 active cases and 91,00,792 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,182.
Meanwhile, India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 28th day in a row. The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Maharashtra has the maximum number of active cases in the country at 83,931 cases on Sunday. A total of 17,15,884 people have also recovered from the coronavirus infection in the state, while 47,694 have lost their lives to it, the Union Health Ministry said.

In Delhi, the coronavirus situation has started to see considerable improvement. There were 26,678 active COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The national capital has reported 5,53,292 recoveries and 9,574 death till Saturday morning, said the Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, calibrated and effective strategy of the Centre focused on high levels of testing, combined with early identification, timely tracing, isolation, and hospitalisation for the severe cases, have resulted in a manageable number of active cases and continuously rising number of recoveries.

“With India recording more recoveries than the new COVID-19 cases for the last eight days, the active coronavirus caseload dropped below 4.10 lakh (4,09,689) on Saturday, the lowest in 136 days,” MoHFW said.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests for the COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,69,86,575, of which, 11,01,063 were conducted on Saturday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

On December 4, during an all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the COVID-19 vaccine is expected in the next few weeks, and vaccination will start in India as soon as scientists give a green signal. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support Indiaâ€™s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    India records 36,011 new COVID-19 cases - https://t.co/sfS4WvP13V Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - December 6, 2020, 5:59 am

    Despite #India's warning, Canadian ... - https://t.co/MqclUbi34N Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AkaliDal #CanadianPrimeMinisterJustinTrudeau #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #IndiaCanadaRelations #IndiaFarmLaws
    h J R

    - December 5, 2020, 12:48 pm

    Rise of domestic social ... - https://t.co/1DSCnpFGxd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #China #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #Myanmar #RegionalStability #SocialMediaInTibet #TaiwanIsNotChina #TaiwanesePresidentTsaiIngwen #World
    h J R

    - December 5, 2020, 12:35 pm

    Farm laws will increase the ... - https://t.co/57uK1yOGbO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - December 5, 2020, 12:32 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.