India records 45,230 new COVID-19 cases, 496 deaths in last 24 hours

India records 45,230 new COVID-19 cases, 496 deaths in last 24 hours
November 02
10:22 2020
NEW DELHI: With 45,230 new infections in the last 24 hours, India’s total COVID-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Monday, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 496 new deaths, the cumulative toll in the country reached 1,22,607.
At present, there are active cases 5,61,908 as the total recoveries reached 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

The ministry informed India has 5,930 cases and 88 deaths per million population. There are 1,25,672 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest in the country, followed by 89,783 in Kerala. On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said that the national recovery rate to further improve to 91.54 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,07,43,103 samples tested for COVID-19 till November 1 out of which 8,55,800 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI)

