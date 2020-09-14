India records 92K new cases, Covid tally crosses 48L

NEW DELHI: With a massive spike of 92,071 cases, including 1,136 deaths in 24 hours, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases reached 48,46,427, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on Monday. Out of the total cases, 9,86,598 are the active ones, 37,80,107 have been discharged, while 79,722 lost the battle against the viral disease. In the last 24 hours, 77,512 patients were discharged.

While the recovery rate is 77.88 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.65 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. On July 17, India had logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled to 20 lakh in 20 days, on August 7. The country added another 10 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with a total of 10,37,765 cases, including 29,115 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,78,500 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,72,39,428. On the global front, India remains the second worst-hit nation with the Covid-19 pandemic while the US leads the board with 65,19,121 total cases and 1,94,041 deaths. The maximum number of deaths occurred in the US followed by Brazil and India.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare asked Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to make adequate oxygen availability while ensuring unrestricted intra as well as interstate movement of the oxygen.

To allay fears regarding the safety aspect of the coronavirus vaccines, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that he will be happy to take the first dose. He assured the vaccine will be first made available to those who need it the most, irrespective of their paying capacity.

