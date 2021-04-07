India records highest daily spike with over 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases

US continues to support direct dialogue between India and Pak: Biden administration WASHINGTON: US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Tuesday (local time) said that Washington supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on the issues of concern. At the same time...

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce first Netflix series ‘Heart of Invictus’ WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first project with Netflix will focus on one of the Duke of Sussex’s most passionate causes. The first series, backed by the power couple,...

Delhi HC rules wearing mask mandatory even if person driving car alone NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed all the four petitions challenging the imposition of challans on people for not wearing a mask while they are driving alone...

RBI enhances limit of maximum balance for payments banks MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday enhanced the maximum end-of-day balance limit for payment banks from Rs 1 lakh per individual to Rs 2 lakh with immediate...

IPL 2021: SRH is like family, team management backs me, says Natarajan CHENNAI: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan said that the franchise is like a family and complimented the team management for always backing him during hard times. IPL 2021 will...

Biden says every adult in US eligible for Covid-19 vaccination from April 19 WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that every adult in the US will be eligible to be vaccinated for COVId-19 by April 19, which is two weeks earlier...

World Health Day: PM Modi reiterates commitment to support research, innovation in healthcare NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said World Health Day is a day to “reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to...

RBI keeps key interest rates on hold as Covid-19 cases rise MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept interest rates on hold and maintained an accommodative policy stance to nurture a fragile economic recovery after the three-day meeting...

India records highest daily spike with over 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases NEW DELHI: Leaving behind its previous record, India reported over 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,15,736 new COVID-19...

Bengal polls: 31.71% turnout till noon, Mamata cries foul KOLKATA: Despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee complaining of ‘blatant’ misuse of Central forces, 31.71 per cent voters turned out to exercise their franchise till 12 noon during the third phase...

‘Make in India’ epitomises challenges to trade relationship: US NEW DELHI: The United States has said that the recent Indian emphasis on import substitution through a “Make in India” campaign has epitomised the challenges facing the bilateral trade relationship. These...

Jaishankar says India, Russia bilateral cooperation remains energetic, forward-looking NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov assessed “positively” the economic cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow as well as noted new opportunities in...

Prakash Javadekar meets John Kerry, discusses climate, joint research NEW DELHI: Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Tuesday met John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for Climate, and discussed a range of issues including...

Half of Pakistan’s income owned by 20 pc of population KARACHI: The speakers at a session on human development and inequality on Saturday called for the redressal of systemic flaws that have led to a rise in income inequality in...

Here’s when ‘Mortal Kombat’ is releasing in India NEW DELHI: The upcoming Hollywood movie by Warner Bros. Pictures titled ‘Mortal Kombat’, based on the blockbuster video game franchise of the same name, has been pushed forward by a...

Research shows some genes come to life in the brain after death WASHINGTON: Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago analyzed gene expression in fresh brain tissue and found that gene expression in some cells actually increased after death. In the...

Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in Delhi NEW DELHI: In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government of Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am. The order will...

WHO denies issuing warning of 50,000 COVID-19 deaths in India by April 15, says its ‘fake news’ NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has refuted reports claiming that it has issued a warning on 50,000 fatalities due to COVID-19 in India by April 15. Taking to...

Didi scored ‘own-goal’ in politics after her ‘khela’ in Nandigram: PM Modi COOCH BEHAR: Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amidst the third phase of West Bengal assembly polls on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said she has scored an...