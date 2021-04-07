India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India records highest daily spike with over 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases

India records highest daily spike with over 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases
April 07
10:29 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Leaving behind its previous record, India reported over 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the of infections has reached 1,28,01,785.
The country reported 630 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473.

As many as 59,856 people discharged/recovered from the disease during the same period. With the new COVID-19 deaths, the cumulative toll in the country has mounted to 1,66,177.

The previous high was recorded on April 5 when the country reported 1,03,844 fresh COVID positive cases in a single day. Ass many as 8,70,77,474 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the country so far.

From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@PTI_News: Delhi HC holds that wearing of mask while driving alone in private vehicle is mandatory during COVID-19
h J R

- April 7, 2021, 7:16 am

US continues to support direct ... - https://t.co/e0hkSBlzUU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #Coronavirus #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #ImranKhan #IndiaPakistanRelations #IndoPakRelations #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #ModiBiden #PakistanAdministration
h J R

- April 7, 2021, 6:30 am

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce ... - https://t.co/gaDYr3A2w9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Britain #Celebrities #DukeOfEdinburgh #DukeOfSussex #Entertainment #Hollywood #MeghanMarkle #Movies #PrinceHarry #RitishRoyalFamily
h J R

- April 7, 2021, 6:27 am

Delhi HC rules wearing mask ... - https://t.co/e8tJhFQFz5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #DelhiDDA #DelhiDisasterManagementAuthority #DelhiNightCurfew #DelhiTemperature #DrHarshVardhan #FogDelhi #Health #Healthcare
h J R

- April 7, 2021, 6:24 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.