India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India records over 38,000 new coronavirus infections, 490 deaths in last 24 hrs

India records over 38,000 new coronavirus infections, 490 deaths in last 24 hrs
November 03
11:48 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With 38,310 new infections in the last 24 hours, India’s total COVID-19 cases surged to 82,67,623 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 490 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,23,097.
The total active cases are 5,41,405 after a decrease of 20,503 in the last 24 hours. The recoveries have reached 76,03,121 with 58,323 new discharges.

Maharashtra has the highest 1,19,352 active cases while 44,824 in Karnataka and 33,308 in Delhi. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,46,247 samples were tested on November 2 while cumulative 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested so far. The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total cases while the national recovery rate is at 91.68 per cent. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, & Royal Australian Navy are participating in 24th #Malabar naval exercise that started in Bay of Bengal today: Indian Navy https://t.co/gU4pi33j2K
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 1:40 pm

    US Elections 2020: Biden wins all ... - https://t.co/CzeD2XfTb6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DixvilleNotch #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 12:55 pm

    Special prayers for Kamala ... - https://t.co/ZTUY18GqWj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Democrats #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 11:43 am

    US Congress prepared if poll ... - https://t.co/wUbetMrcrU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #NancyPelosi
    h J R

    - November 3, 2020, 11:22 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.