India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

India registers 13,166 fresh COVID-19 infections, 302 deaths in last 24 hrs

India registers 13,166 fresh COVID-19 infections, 302 deaths in last 24 hrs
February 25
11:26 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India registered as many as 13,166 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 1.28 per cent and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

The single-day rise of fresh infections took the total tally of cases in the country to 4,28,94,345. Of this figure, India’s active caseload currently stands at 1,34,235 which accounts for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.
The government data said today that 302 fresh fatalities pushed India’s death toll to 5,13,226.

Moreover, total recoveries moved up to 4,22,46,884 including 26,988 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery rate currently is at 98.49 per cent, the Union Ministry informed.

As far as COVID-19 tests are concerned, 10,30,016 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours thereby taking the daily positivity rate to 1.28 per cent.

The ministry informed that about 176.86 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive to fight against the virus. (ANI)

Also ReadCorona Virus; Is God unhappy with Mankind?

Comments

comments

Tags
.CovidCasesIndiaBJPCoronaUpdateIndiaCoronavirusVaccineUpdatesCOVID-19 casesCOVID-19 infectionsDailyCasesIndiahealthcareICMRIndiaCoronaCasesIndiaFightsCoronaIndiaHealthBulletinNarendraModipoliticalRecordCasesSingleDaySpike
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 25th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.