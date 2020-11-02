India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

India rejects Pakistan’s move on Gilgit-Baltistan, says should vacate areas under its illegal occupation

India rejects Pakistan’s move on Gilgit-Baltistan, says should vacate areas under its illegal occupation
November 02
10:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday rejected Pakistan’s move of granting “provisional-provincial status” to Gilgit-Baltistan and called upon Islamabad to vacate all areas under its illegal occupation. In a press conference the MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “Instead of seeking to alter the status of these Indian territories, we call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.”

The MEA reaction comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced the granting of “provisional provincial status” to Gilgit-Baltistan, Dawn reported. While denouncing Pakistan’s move, India reiterated that Union Territories of J&K, and Ladakh, including Gilgit-Baltistan, are an integral part of India.

“Government of India firmly rejects attempt by Pakistan to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory, under its illegal and forcible occupation. I reiterate Union Territories of J&K, and Ladakh, including Gilgit-Baltistan, are an integral part of India,” Srivastava added. The MEA spokesperson further said that attempts to change the status of Gilgit-Baltistan are intended to camouflage Pak’s illegal occupation.

“Such attempts, intended to camouflage Pak’s illegal occupation, can’t hide grave human rights violations and denial of freedom for over 7 decades to people residing in these Pak occupied territories,” he said. Last month, India had strongly objected to Islamabad’s move to alter the status of the region after Pakistan announced that elections for the legislative assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan would be held on November 15. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Idli with really good ... - https://t.co/d38vxnjUVm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #KamalaHarris
    h J R

    - November 2, 2020, 6:09 am

    Rupee slumps 30 paise to ... - https://t.co/jtFHMYO947 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - November 2, 2020, 5:58 am

    Biden says would declare COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/2gHfRfBuL4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #COVID19ActionPlanCoronaVirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump
    h J R

    - November 2, 2020, 5:56 am

    #IPL 13: Morgan has carried KKR's ... - https://t.co/8KGdQA2mj3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #Dhoni #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah
    h J R

    - November 2, 2020, 5:51 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.